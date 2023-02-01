Will Smith, Martin Lawrence officially returning for 'Bad Boys 4'

The fourth part in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys franchise is in early pre-production, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

The currently untitled film, which was announced back in 2020, will see filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return at the helm after directing the last chapter Bad Boys for Life.

El Arbi and Fallah, who received acclaim for the 2022 Disney+ series Ms Marvel, will direct Bad Boys 4 from a script by Chris Bremner, reported entertainment portal Variety.

On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially on the way by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

The fourth instalment is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman, along with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Sony announced that a fourth “Bad Boys” film was in the works shortly after the threequel hit theatres. Bad Boys for Life went on to earn $426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.