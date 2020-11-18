With 10,733 deaths, global Covid-19 toll sees record spike

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the virus's global epicenter the United States entered winter.

The previous record of global daily deaths was 10,733, registered on Nov. 4, according to the Reuters tally.

The United States, the worst-affected country worldwide, has reported about 11.38 million infections and 248,574 deaths since the pandemic started, the tally showed.

The United States leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every 12 deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

Brazil, with 166,699 coronavirus deaths, followed by India with 130,993 are the only two other countries who have reported more than 100,000 deaths since the first coronavirus-related death was reported in Wuhan, China this January.

In Europe, which accounts for almost a quarter of the 1.3 million deaths, Britain has reported the highest number of deaths in the region.

Britain is also the only European nation to report more than 50,000 fatalities, followed by Italy with 46,464 fatalities and France with 46,273, according to the Reuters tally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was asked to self-isolate himself on Sunday after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative on Tuesday.

France, which became the first European county to cross 2 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, has got some respite from the virus in the past few days as it reported its one-month low daily cases numbers on Monday.

Already facing the prospect of a wave of job losses and business failures, governments across the region have been forced to order control measures including local curfews, closing non-essential shops and restricting movement.

In United States, many state governors in the past week have put back restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Several state officials also have urged citizens to exercise caution around the Thanksgiving holiday and not travel or socialize with extended family for the traditional indoor feast.