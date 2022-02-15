'Words good, acts even better,' France tells Russia on Ukraine

'Words good, acts even better,' France tells Russia

President Emmanuel Macron would Tuesday hold new telephone talks with US counterpart Joe Biden on the crisis, the French presidency added

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 22:55 ist

France on Tuesday welcomed a signal from Russia that it was pulling back some forces from close to the border with Ukraine but urged Moscow to translate the undertaking into actions on the ground.

"Words are good. We are waiting for acts. If the acts are there then that would be even better," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament, saying he had taken note of some recent "inflexions" by Russian officials indicating openness to dialogue.

with diplomacy intensifying on the day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

France
Russia
Ukraine
World news
World Politics
Emmanuel Macron

