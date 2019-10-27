Worked with US on successful operation: Kurdish-led SDF

The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday a "successful operation" resulted from joint intelligence work with the United States, in an apparent reference to reports that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria.

"A historic, successful operation as a result of joint intelligence work with the United States of America," Mazloum Abdi said on Twitter. 

