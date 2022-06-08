World Bank approves additional $1.5 bn aid for Ukraine

World Bank approves additional $1.5 billion aid for Ukraine

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government needs a total of $7 billion a month in aid to continue to function

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 08 2022, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 07:40 ist

The World Bank on Tuesday announced an additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine, bringing the total planned support package to more than $4 billion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February has created a humanitarian crisis and devastated the country's economy, destroying infrastructure and blocking key grain exports, as well as draining the government's ability to pay its bills.

The new financing will be used to pay wages for government and social workers, the development lender said in a statement, noting that with the new funds nearly $2 billion has been disbursed so far.

The World Bank "is providing continuing support for Ukraine and its people in the face of the ongoing war," bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

"We are working with donor countries to mobilize financial support and leveraging the flexibility of our various financing instruments to help provide Ukrainians with access to health services, education and social protection."

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government needs a total of $7 billion a month in aid to continue to function.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
World Bank

What's Brewing

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

 