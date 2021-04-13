Release excess Covid vaccines: World Bank tells nations

World Bank, Gavi urge countries with excess Covid-19 vaccines to release them

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 13 2021, 06:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 06:22 ist
Picture of vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

World Bank President David Malpass met with José Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance, and discussed the importance of countries with excess Covid-19 vaccine supplies releasing them as soon as possible, the World Bank said in a statement.

Malpass expressed his desire to work closely with Gavi on a 2022 strategy, including helping expand vaccine production capacity for developing countries.

The two officials also discussed the need for more transparency by countries, suppliers and development partners on vaccine contracts, and regarding national export and supply commitments and requirements, the bank said.

