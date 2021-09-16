World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in Jan 2020

World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

The pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Sep 16 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 21:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on Jan. 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.

