World has entered stage of 'vaccine apartheid', says WHO Chief

World has entered stage of vaccine apartheid: WHO Chief

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • May 17 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 22:52 ist
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The world has reached a situation of "vaccine apartheid", World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and was no longer just at risk of that status.

"The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing," he told a virtual Paris Peace Forum event.

Earlier, he called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. 

