World has entered stage of 'vaccine apartheid', says WHO Chief

The world has reached a situation of "vaccine apartheid", World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and was no longer just at risk of that status.
"The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing," he told a virtual Paris Peace Forum event.
Earlier, he called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.
