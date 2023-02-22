World journalism body suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine

IFJ suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine

IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, IFJ President said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Feb 22 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 21:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The International Federation of Journalists said on Wednesday it had suspended the membership of Russia's main journalism trade union after it established branches in occupied regions of Ukraine.

"The IFJ is an organization built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists. The Russian Union of Journalists' actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," IFJ President Dominique Pradalie said in a statement.

The head of the Union of Russian Journalists told state news agency TASS that the move violated the IFJ's charter and would hurt the world body financially because it would no longer receive substantial membership fees from Russia. 

World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Journalism

