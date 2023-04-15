Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

'World of Barbie' experience brings iconic doll into the real world

Guests can explore rooms in the 20,000 square-foot attraction dedicated to Barbie's careers and hobbies

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 15 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 06:36 ist

From the first blonde haired Barbie created by Mattel in 1959 to the upcoming "Barbie" film, the iconic doll with small feet continues to make a large impression on generations of fans at the new "World of Barbie" immersive experience in Los Angeles.

This trip is not just for young girls, said Lucy Treadway, producer for Kilburn Live, which built the life-sized version of Barbie's Dreamhouse.

"It's for grownups too," Treadway said in an interview. "To see people's faces when they walk in, it is really is fun. I mean, their jaws hit the ground, all ages."

Gender does not matter, she added, noting that both little girls and boys scream with excitement when they arrive.

Read | It’s a doll's world

Guests can explore rooms in the 20,000 square-foot attraction dedicated to Barbie's careers and hobbies as well as an assortment of doll selections that celebrate diversity.

"The message is you can be anything, and it's such a huge value for kids when they can walk into a room and see astronaut Barbie and see all the different careers that would never dawn on a child, that they could be something," Treadway said.

The dolls have come to represent inclusivity over the years with the message that children, no matter their background, can be anything, she added.

Fans are encouraged to express their own style at the "World of Barbie" through the viral "Barbiecore" fashion trend of girly pink outfits and accessories.

The craze took off in 2022 when celebrities, including Barbie star Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Lizzo, Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway, began sporting themed outfits at events ahead of the "Barbie" live-action film opening in July.

Fans can also buy Barbies and Barbiecore accessories at the "World of Barbie," with plenty of options for customers to embrace their love for the Barbie world.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Margot Robbie
Barbie
Barbie dolls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

DH Toon: Maulana Azad mention omitted in NCERT textbook

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's power

Katy Perry, others to headline Charles' coronation show

Katy Perry, others to headline Charles' coronation show

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Soon, a polite, empathetic bot for therapy

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Covid surge: Time to be cautious again

Lookbook for summer

Lookbook for summer

How they predict rain and shine

How they predict rain and shine

 