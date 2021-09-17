World on catastrophic path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

A failure to slash global emissions is setting the world on a "catastrophic" path to 2.7 degrees Celsius heating, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday just weeks before crunch climate talks.
A report by the United Nations on 191 countries' emissions promises found that they would not meet the ambition of the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures.
Instead, it showed "the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7-degrees of heating," Guterres said in a statement.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet