World's biggest Arctic mission back home in Germany

The world's biggest expedition to the North Pole arrived back in Germany Monday, more than a year after it set off to collect information to understand the effects of climate change on the Arctic.

"It is now back," said Antje Boetius, director of the Alfred Wegener Institute about the Polarstern ship carrying the scientists from 20 countries on their mission.

"I have waited for this moment for so long that my heart is palpitating... it is so good to know that our ship and everyone on board are now home and that everything went well," said Boetius from a ship accompanying the research vessel back to port at Bremerhaven.