World's biggest Arctic mission returns home to Germany

World's biggest Arctic mission back home in Germany

AFP
AFP, Bremerhaven,
  • Oct 12 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 15:24 ist
Polarstern arrives at the harbour of northern German town of Bremerhaven. Credit: AFP Photo

The world's biggest expedition to the North Pole arrived back in Germany Monday, more than a year after it set off to collect information to understand the effects of climate change on the Arctic.

"It is now back," said Antje Boetius, director of the Alfred Wegener Institute about the Polarstern ship carrying the scientists from 20 countries on their mission.

"I have waited for this moment for so long that my heart is palpitating... it is so good to know that our ship and everyone on board are now home and that everything went well," said Boetius from a ship accompanying the research vessel back to port at Bremerhaven.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

arctic
North Pole
Climate Change
Germany

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 