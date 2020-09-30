World's 1st patient cured of HIV succumbs to cancer

World's first patient cured of HIV dies after cancer returns

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 30 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 14:02 ist
Timothy Ray Brown in home hospice with his partner, Tim Hoeffgen(L). Credit: AFP Photo

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to have been cured of HIV when he had a unique type of bone marrow transplant, has died in California after relapsing with cancer, his partner said.

Also Read: First person cured of HIV dying from blood cancer, says partner

"It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away ... this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia," his partner Tim Hoeffgen said in a post on Facebook.

Brown, born in 1966, became known as the "Berlin Patient" after his HIV was eradicated by treatment there in 2007.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HIV
Blood Cancer
bone marrow

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 