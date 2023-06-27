'Won't let Sri Lanka be used for threats against India'

Would not allow Sri Lanka to be used as base for threats against India: President Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe asserted that the island nation has no military agreement with China.

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Jun 27 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 21:26 ist
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Sri Lanka would not be allowed to be used as a base for any threats against India, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, asserting that the island nation remains "neutral", having no military agreements with China.

Wickremesinghe, who was on an official visit to the UK and France, made the comments during an interview with France's state media on Monday.

In an interview with France24, Wickremesinghe said, "We are a neutral country, but we also emphasise the fact that we cannot allow Sri Lanka to be used as a base for any threats against India."

Responding to a question about China's perceived military presence in Sri Lanka, the president said that the Chinese have been in the country for about "1500 years and, so far, there has been no military base".

Wickremesinghe asserted that the island nation has no military agreement with China and said, "There won't be any military agreements. I don't think China will enter into one."

The president said there were no issues of military use by the Chinese of the southern port of Hambantota, which Beijing took over on a 99-year lease as a debt swap in 2017.

He assured that even though the Hambantota harbour has been given out to China's Merchants, its security is controlled by the Sri Lankan government.

"The Southern Naval Command will be shifted to Hambantota, and we have got one brigade stationed in Hambantota in the nearby areas," he added.

Last year, Sri Lanka allowed the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 to dock at the Hambantota port, raising fears in India and the US about China’s increasing maritime presence in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

There were apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vessel's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.

The ties between India and Sri Lanka had come under strain after Colombo gave permission to a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports in 2014.

Wickremesinghe, 74, was elected president last year following the resignation of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who fled the country amid the turmoil caused by Sri Lanka's economic crisis, its worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, triggered by forex shortages.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka
India
China
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 