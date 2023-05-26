WSJ reporter appeals against extension of detention

WSJ reporter appeals against extension of detention in Russia

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 26 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 15:24 ist
Evan Gershkovich. Credit: AFP Photo

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed against a Russian court decision to extend his pre-trial detention by three months, court data showed on Friday.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges after Russia's FSB security service accused him of collecting military secrets in the city of Yekaterinburg.

He was initially remanded in custody until May 29, but a court on Tuesday extended his detention in a closed hearing until August 30.

The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and has called for his immediate release.

