WWE must face wrestling rival's antitrust lawsuit

WWE must face wrestling rival's antitrust lawsuit

WWE commands about 92% of revenue from US media rights for pro wrestling, versus 6% for All Elite Wrestling and less than 2% for everyone else.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2023, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 21:34 ist
The WWE logo. Credit: Twitter/@WWE

A US judge rejected World Wrestling Entertainment's effort to dismiss a smaller rival's antitrust lawsuit that accused it of monopolizing the market for professional wrestling media rights.

In a decision on Thursday, US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, said MLW Media had presented enough "circumstantial" evidence that WWE uses its dominance to keep rivals from accessing various distributors and arenas.

MLW said Stamford, Connecticut-based WWE commands about 92 per cent of revenue from US media rights for pro wrestling, versus 6 per cent for All Elite Wrestling and less than 2 per cent for everyone else.

The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff also cited WWE's exclusive rights agreements with Fox and Comcast's NBCUniversal, which run major cable networks, and said WWE blocks rivals from NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

Read | Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in $9.3 billion deal

MLW sufficiently alleged that WWE's activities "had a substantial effect in foreclosing competitors from the professional wrestling media rights market," Davila wrote.

WWE and its lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for MLW, in a statement said the company looked forward to recovering "substantial" damages for WWE's "many years of egregious anticompetitive behavior." The lawsuit began in January 2022.

In seeking a dismissal, WWE had said wrestling promoters "have all the tools needed to succeed" and that MLW could sign up with other channels and platforms, including those run by Amazon.com, CBS, Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery.

The case is MLW Media LLC v World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-00179. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
WWE
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

The Flash helmer Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

 