'Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah attacked with rocket'

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah with rocket

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Nov 23 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 10:35 ist
Yemen's Houthi group said it fired a rocket at a distribution station operated by oil company Saudi Aramco. Credit: Reuters Photo

Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday it fired a rocket at a distribution station operated by oil company Saudi Aramco in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the claim announced on Twitter by a military spokesman of the group who warned foreign companies working in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution as "operations will continue".

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Saudi Aramco
Yemen
Houthis

What's Brewing

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 