Turkish woman rescued from rubble 10 days into quake

Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake

The state broadcaster TRT Haber reported the rescue on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Feb 16 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:31 ist
The uncle of Aleyna Olmez (C), reacts after the 17-year-old woman was rescued from a collapsed building, 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo

A 17-year-old woman, identified as Aleyna Olmez, was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a massive earthquake struck the country and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 40,000 people so far.

Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquake: The scandal of not being prepared

The state broadcaster TRT Haber reported the rescue on Thursday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Turkey
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 