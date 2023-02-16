Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake

A 17-year-old woman, identified as Aleyna Olmez, was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a massive earthquake struck the country and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 40,000 people so far.

Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquake: The scandal of not being prepared

The state broadcaster TRT Haber reported the rescue on Thursday.