Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake

A 17-year-old woman, identified as Aleyna Olmez, was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern central province of Kahramanmaras, 248 hours after a massive earthquake struck the country and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 40,000 people so far.
Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquake: The scandal of not being prepared
The state broadcaster TRT Haber reported the rescue on Thursday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube