You're a fighter, will overcome this challenge: Modi to UK PM who tests coronavirus positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.
Dear PM @BorisJohnson,
You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.
Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020
He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.
Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.