You're a fighter, will overcome this challenge: Modi to UK PM who tests coronavirus positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.