You're a fighter, will overcome this challenge: Modi to UK PM who tests coronavirus positive

COVID-19: You're a fighter, says PM Modi to UK PM

  • Mar 27 2020, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 20:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.

"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.

He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.

Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.

