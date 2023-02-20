'Extremely important support': Zelensky on Biden visit

Zelensky hails Biden's visit as an 'extremely important sign of support'

'Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,' Zelensky said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 20 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 17:35 ist
US President Joe Biden poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Mariinsky Palace on an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday welcomed US leader Joe Biden to Kyiv, hailing the surprise visit as a key sigh of support nearly one year after Russia invaded.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said on Telegram in English.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelensky
United States

What's Brewing

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

 