Zelensky tells NATO 'it is time' to invite Ukraine into alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday it was 'time' for Kyiv to be invited into NATO.

Read | Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi as Ukraine asks India for medical aid

"Now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our country into the alliance, it is time to take the appropriate decision," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.