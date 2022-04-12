Zelenskyy accuses Russian troops of 'hundreds of rapes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said investigators had received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.

"In areas freed from the occupiers, the recording and investigation of war crimes committed by Russia continues. Almost everyday we find new mass graves," he told Lithuanian lawmakers via video link.

"Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including those of young girls and very young children. Even of a baby!"

