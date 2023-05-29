Zelenskyy congratulates Erdogan; hopes for strong ties

Zelenskyy congratulates Erdogan; counts on 'strengthening' ties

We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the good of our countries, he added

AFP:
AFP:, Kyiv,
  • May 29 2023, 02:52 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 02:52 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday welcomed the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who despite close ties with Russia's leader has positioned himself as a mediator in the ongoing conflict.

"We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the good of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe," Zelenskyy said in a post on Twitter, where he congratulated Erdogan on his victory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
Ukraine
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

