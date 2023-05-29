Zelenskyy congratulates Erdogan; counts on 'strengthening' ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday welcomed the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who despite close ties with Russia's leader has positioned himself as a mediator in the ongoing conflict.

"We count on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership for the good of our countries, as well as the strengthening of cooperation for the security and stability of Europe," Zelenskyy said in a post on Twitter, where he congratulated Erdogan on his victory.