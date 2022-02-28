Zelenskyy demands 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged the European Union to grant his country immediate membership, as Russia's assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day.

"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."

