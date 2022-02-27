Zelenskyy hails international 'coalition' backing Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia's invading forces pressed on with an assault.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here
"This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money," Zelensky said in a video address. "A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed -- an anti-war coalition."
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day
Why we dream about past loves
Organic wine slowly finding takers
'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out
DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?
Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout
Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy