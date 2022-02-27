Zelenskyy hails intl 'coalition' backing Ukraine

Zelenskyy hails international 'coalition' backing Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 27 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 15:53 ist
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday hailed the assistance Ukraine was receiving from its international allies as Russia's invading forces pressed on with an assault.

"This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money," Zelensky said in a video address. "A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed -- an anti-war coalition."

