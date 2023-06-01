Zelenskyy in Moldova: Ukraine is ready for NATO membership

Zelenskyy in Moldova: Ukraine ready for NATO membership

More details to follow...

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 01 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 14:45 ist
Moldova's President Maia Sandu (R), shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during arrivals for the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a trip to Moldova on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.

He spoke to reporters as he stood beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu after arriving for a summit of the European Political Community which is being hosted by Ukraine's neighbour.

