Zelenskyy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday predicted victory in the war against Russia next year, saying it would come through hard work rather than miracles, as well as aid from foreign partners.
"Today there is only one wish. And it will come true not by a miracle but through our work, our struggle, mutual aid and humanity," he said. "Happy new year! The year of our victory."
Zelenskyy alluded to repeated Russian strikes that have smashed the power-generating system, saying light could be found in everyone, even when there was no electricity.
Zelenskyy made the forecast in a short written message to mark the New Year, a modest effort compared to the nine-minute Christmas video he released on December 24.
