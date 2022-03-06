Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone

Zelenskyy pushes call for Ukraine no-fly zone

Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that 'the world is strong enough to close our skies'

AP
AP, Lviv,
  • Mar 06 2022, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 19:15 ist
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia updates here

Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."

NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky
World news

What's Brewing

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

 