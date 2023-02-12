Clean-up drive continues: Zelenskyy sacks top brass

Zelenskyy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues

Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 12 2023, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 08:31 ist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday issued a decree sacking a senior security figure and said separately that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

Authorities have dismissed dozens of officials in recent weeks and opened probes as part of a widespread drive against wrongdoing. The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc.

Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. It did not give any reasons for the move.

Zelenskyy - who has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up - did not specifically mention Dziuba in his daily video address.

Instead, he said he had met defence sector and law enforcement officials to discuss ways to protect institutions from what he called attempts from outside or inside to reduce their effectiveness and efficiency.

Referring to the crackdown, he said: "All this activity is not just about certain episodes or criminal proceedings ... the state will continue to modernize the institutions themselves. The purity of the work of state structures must be guaranteed."

Ukraine's defence minister said on Thursday hundreds of officials at the ministry or in the armed forces had been disciplined last year after internal audits, and that he had "zero tolerance" for corruption. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
World news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 