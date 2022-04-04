Zelenskyy says created 'special mechanism' to investigate Russian 'crimes' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he had created a "special mechanism" to investigate Russian "crimes" in Ukraine, vowing to find and punish "everyone" responsible after evidence emerged of civilian killings in towns near Kyiv.
"I decided to create a special mechanism of justice in Ukraine to investigate and prosecute every crime of the occupiers in our country," he said in a video address. He said this will include "national and international experts, investigators, prosecutors and judges."
Zelenskyy vowed that "everyone guilty of such crimes will be entered in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished."
