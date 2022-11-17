Zelenskyy says missile that hit Poland was Russian

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that a missile that hit Poland, killing two, was Russian.
"I have no doubt that this is not our missile," Zelenskyy said in televised remarks. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports."
Read | 'I'm scared': Polish village shaken by missile blast
Zelenskyy's comments contradicted those of Poland and NATO, which both said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and said it was imperative that Ukraine become part of an investigation.
Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit a village in NATO member Poland near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris
In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million
Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school
Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman
Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal
Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?