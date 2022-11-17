Zelenskyy says missile that hit Poland was Russian

Zelenskyy says missile that hit Poland was Russian

Zelenskyy said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and said it was imperative that Ukraine become part of an investigation

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Nov 17 2022, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 01:12 ist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that a missile that hit Poland, killing two, was Russian.

"I have no doubt that this is not our missile," Zelenskyy said in televised remarks. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports."

Read | 'I'm scared': Polish village shaken by missile blast

Zelenskyy's comments contradicted those of Poland and NATO, which both said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and said it was imperative that Ukraine become part of an investigation.

Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit a village in NATO member Poland near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
World news
Poland
Russia

What's Brewing

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris

In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)

In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)

Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million

Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

 