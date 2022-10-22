Zelenskyy says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday Russia carried out a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.
"The aggressor continues to terrorise our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists," Zelenskyy said on social media.
Check out DH's latest videos
