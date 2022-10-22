Zelenskyy says Russia launched 36 rockets in 'massive attack' on Ukraine

'Russia launched 36 rockets in attack on Ukraine'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Oct 22 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 19:06 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday Russia carried out a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.

Also Read | Power cuts across Ukraine after fresh Russian strikes

"The aggressor continues to terrorise our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists," Zelenskyy said on social media.

