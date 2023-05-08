Zelenskyy says Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was'

His address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces on May 8, 1945 and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 08 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 13:40 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II, commemorating Victory in Europe Day.

"All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated," Zelenskyy said in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial.

"Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now," he added.

His address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender to allied forces on May 8, 1945 and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, celebrating the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

Zelenskyy said he had submitted a bill to parliament to formally commemorate World War II in Ukraine on May 8 and celebrate Europe Day on May 9, distancing itself further from Moscow.

He said the Kremlin was responsible for "aggression and annexation, occupation and deportation," as well as "mass murder and torture".

"All of this will be answered by our victory -- the victory of Ukraine and the free world."

The address came hours after Ukrainian forces said they had downed 35 attack drones launched by Russia, which left five people wounded in Kyiv.

In the southern region of Odessa, officials reported an airstrike hitting a warehouse, in which three people were injured.

