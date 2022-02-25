Zelenskyy says Russia will have to talk 'sooner or later'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow will "sooner or later" have to talk with Kyiv to end their war, as Russian forces pressed on their invasion and attacked the capital.
Follow live updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis, here
"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later. Talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion. The sooner the conversation begins, the less losses there will be for Russia itself," Zelenskyy said in a video address.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid