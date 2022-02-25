Zelenskyy says Russia will have to talk 'sooner or later'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow will "sooner or later" have to talk with Kyiv to end their war, as Russian forces pressed on their invasion and attacked the capital.

"Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later. Talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion. The sooner the conversation begins, the less losses there will be for Russia itself," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

