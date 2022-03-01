Russian shelling of Kharkiv a 'war crime': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Russian shelling of Kharkiv a 'war crime'

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 01 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 17:37 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday described Russian shelling of his country's second city as a war crime and said defending the capital from Moscow's army was a top priority.

"The strike against Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

The central square of Kharkiv, was shelled earlier on Tuesday by advancing Russian forces, who hit the building of the local administration.

Also Read: Indian student in Ukraine killed in Kharkiv shelling: MEA

An AFP reporter saw the windows of the building blown out and rubble all around it. Emergency service employees evacuated people injured in the attack.

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

"Kharkiv and Kyiv are now Russia's most important objectives. The terror aims to break us and break our resistance," Zelenskyy said.

"They advance on the capital in the same way as on Kharkiv. This is why the defence of the capital today is the key priority for the state," he added in the video.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 