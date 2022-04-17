Mariupol situation remains extremely severe: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol remains extremely severe

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2022, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 07:21 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day.

Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 