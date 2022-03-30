Zelenskyy sees 'positive' peace signs but presses defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he sees "positive" signals from Ukraine-Russia peace talks held in Istanbul, but vowed that Kyiv will not "decrease our defence efforts."

"We can say that the signals that we hear from the negotiations are positive, but those signals do not drown out the explosions or Russian shells," Zelenskyy said in a video address late Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also expressed skepticism about Moscow's stated plan of a military scaleback, saying: "We will not decrease our defense efforts."

