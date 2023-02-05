Zelenskyy strips citizenship of several ex-politicians

Zelenskyy strips citizenship of several former politicians

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Feb 05 2023, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 05:47 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians on Saturday in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," Zelenskyy said during his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Ukraine has stripped a number of people of their Ukrainian citizenship and has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

 