Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, part occupied by Russia

Zelenskyy visits Kherson region occupied by Russia

This is a developing story

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 23 2023, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 18:04 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday was visiting the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson partially controlled by Russian forces, after Kyiv's troops captured the regional capital late last year.

Also Read | Ukraine to 'respond to every blow' after Russian attacks: Zelenskyy

"Working trip to Kherson region. The village of Posad Pokrovske, where houses and civilian infrastructural facilities were damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion. I talked to the locals about their problems and needs," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

 

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

