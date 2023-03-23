Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, part occupied by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday was visiting the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson partially controlled by Russian forces, after Kyiv's troops captured the regional capital late last year.
"Working trip to Kherson region. The village of Posad Pokrovske, where houses and civilian infrastructural facilities were damaged as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion. I talked to the locals about their problems and needs," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.
