Zimbabwe health staff could face jail for strikes now

Zimbabwe bans strikes by health workers; punishment could be imprisonment

An exodus of doctors and nurses has left Zimbabwean hospitals understaffed, with over 4,000 health workers leaving the country since 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Harare,
  • Jan 10 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 22:01 ist
Many nurses in Zimbabwe earn less than $100 a month. Credit: iStock Photo

Zimbabwe on Tuesday signed a bill into law that outlawed organised protests by healthcare workers who could now face a fine or an imprisonment of up to six months.

The signing by President Emmerson Mnangagwa comes after health workers were locked in a protracted fight with the government over poor salaries last year.

Thousands of nurses and doctors at state-run hospitals in the southern African country went on strike last year demanding a hefty raise and wages in US dollars due to a slide in the local currency and steep inflation that eroded the value of their earnings.

An exodus of doctors and nurses has left Zimbabwean hospitals understaffed, with over 4,000 health workers leaving the country since 2021, the country's Health Services Board said in November.

Many nurses in Zimbabwe earn less than $100 a month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zimbabwe
Africa
Health workers
Strikes
World news
Emmerson Mnangagwa

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 