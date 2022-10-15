1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

142-year-old Levi’s jeans dug out from abandoned mine sold for Rs 71.7 lakh

It is learnt that only a couple of similar pairs exist

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 14:53 ist
Levi's pair of jeans that was sold for $87,000. Credit: Instagram/@afrominimalist, @longjohn_denimblog

A pair of good old denim jeans is deemed one of the ultimate must-haves in every wardrobe. But would you go as far as to buy a pair of Levi’s jeans that is 142 years old and costs you $87,000 (Rs 71.7 lakh)?

According to a CNN report, 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and a vintage denim enthusiast Zip Stevenson together bought the pair of jeans that was recovered from an abandoned mine for that price.

The worn-out apparel, dating back to the 1880s, was sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for the highest price ever paid for a pair of denim pants. The price includes a 15 per cent buyer’s premium. Hautner paid 90 per cent and Stevenson paid the remaining.

Stevenson runs a denim repair shop ‘Stevenson's Denim Doctors store’ in Los Angeles and is in complete awe of the newly-dug out pair of jeans. He says that it has fantastic worn condition and size and is extremely rare.

Stevenson also said that he first heard about the jeans five years ago when it was discovered by ‘denim archaeologist’ Michael Harris, who is on a quest to find rare pieces like this one. He added that though the latter has led searches in nearly 50 abandoned mines for around five years, he has not been able to find a pair that matches the 1880s piece.

It is learnt that only a couple of similar pairs exist. They are kept in museums and are too delicate to wear. Stevenson said that this pair of jeans is durable and can be worn.

Stevenson intends to offer the pair for sale if he stumbles upon a genuinely interested buyer. The pair of jeans is now stored away in a safety deposit box at Stevenson's store and can be viewed by booking appointments.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

denim
jeans
offbeat
World news
Auctions

What's Brewing

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 