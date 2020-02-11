Angry with your ex? Here's what you can do on the Valentine's Day

Feb. 14 is coming and almost every couple is gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day. While it is a day of happiness, for some, it is an occasion to remember their long-lost ex-partner. To those who are harbouring anger against their exes, do you want to take revenge? If yes, then a San Antonio Zoo in Texas can help you.

💔We're hosting the first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event. You can name a live cockroach, and we'll serve it up as a snack to one of our animals. You could even name a rat, and we'll feed it to a reptile!

🐀🐍

To name your roach or rat, visit: https://t.co/2GVtc7oHdb — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 6, 2020

The zoo is organising an event called 'Cry Me a Cockroach'. An individual will be given the chance to name a cockroach after his or her ex, and the zoo will serve it as a treat to one of their animals. The entire process will cost $5. And according to the zoo's ad, if the ex was a 'snake', a rodent can be named after the ex and it will be served to a reptile, in exchange of $25. A certificate will be given to the ones taking part in it. The best part is that people can enjoy the entire event on Facebook Live as the zoo will live stream it.

The deadline for submitting the name is Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.