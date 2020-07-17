Beat stress by screaming out into the open in Iceland

Promote Iceland has come up with a unique strategy to de-stress during the Covid-19 pandemic

As people have been cooped indoors for weeks, even months, in the face of the pandemic, stress and frustration has begun to pile up.

Iceland has come up with an innovative strategy to not only help people channel their frustration but also promote tourism. The idea is simple - allow people to scream their hearts out into the vast and empty wilderness of the Nordic island nation. A website, set-up to promote the campaign, is built with an uncomplicated interface and a large “tap to scream” button.

Large, yellow loudspeakers project people’s screams in seven locations across the country - Viðey in Reykjavík, Festarfjall by Grindavík, Skógarfoss, close to Djúpivogur, at the foot of Snæfellsjökull, by Kálfshamarsvík and by Rauðasandur in the Westfjords.

“Prolonged indoor living, loneliness, endless teleconferencing and disruption of daily life, as well as restrictions on travel between countries, have increased people's stress,” according to the representatives of Promote Iceland.

The website has a small corner dedicated to detailing where the current scream is being streamed from. The website offers a curious insight into how people across the world are finding solace in a slightly comical channel that allows them to vent.

The programme is aimed not only at giving people space to “let it out” but to also promote the tourism of the country and to “highlight the advantages of Iceland as a destination.”