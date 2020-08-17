Billionaire Elon Musk asks followers to 'trash' his Wikipedia page

Billionaire eccentric and founder of Tesla, Paypal and SpaceX Elon Musk made a bizarre request to his Twitter followers on Sunday. His request was to be trashed on Wikipedia.

Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

His tweet went viral with over 19.5 lakh likes and 1.25 lakh retweets.

Interestingly enough, his followers followed through and began editing his page.

Earlier, he had tweeted, “History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha”

History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Wikipedia taking cognisance of the development has now locked his page. His page now reads, “This page is currently protected so that only extended confirmed users and administrators can edit it.”

User @PPathole tweeted, “Can i edit your wiki and add epic memer?”

Can i edit your wiki and add epic memer? 😉 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 16, 2020

Another user, @chubbyemu, said, “Quick- someone put this as his official portrait”

Quick- someone put this as his official portrait pic.twitter.com/QXwGHeZ2qZ — Chubbyemu (@chubbyemu) August 16, 2020

User @KawberYT, tweeted, “Didn't know you were a rapper??” with a tweaked bio on Wikipedia describing him as a rapper.