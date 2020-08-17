Elon Musk asks followers to 'trash' his Wikipedia page

Billionaire Elon Musk asks followers to 'trash' his Wikipedia page

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 13:12 ist
Tesla, SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire eccentric and founder of Tesla, Paypal and SpaceX Elon Musk made a bizarre request to his Twitter followers on Sunday. His request was to be trashed on Wikipedia.

His tweet went viral with over 19.5 lakh likes and 1.25 lakh retweets.

Interestingly enough, his followers followed through and began editing his page.

Earlier, he had tweeted, “History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha”

Wikipedia taking cognisance of the development has now locked his page. His page now reads, “This page is currently protected so that only extended confirmed users and administrators can edit it.”

User @PPathole tweeted, “Can i edit your wiki and add epic memer?”

Another user, @chubbyemu, said, “Quick- someone put this as his official portrait”

User @KawberYT, tweeted, “Didn't know you were a rapper??” with a tweaked bio on Wikipedia describing him as a rapper.

