Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

Crowds mark summer solstice at Stonehenge monument

It was the first time revellers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019

AP
AP, London,
  • Jun 21 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 16:29 ist

Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revellers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.

Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 am (0349GMT) on a clear, crisp morning.

Police said the atmosphere was “convivial” and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.

It was the first time revellers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the circle. 

World news
summer
Stonehenge

