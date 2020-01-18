Deaf New Yorker sues porn sites for lack of closed captions

A deaf man in New York has filed a class action lawsuit against three pornographic websites on grounds he cannot enjoy their content fully without closed captions.

In a filing Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, Yaroslav Suris sued Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn and their Canadian parent company MindGeek, arguing they violated an anti-discrimination law called the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Suris, who already sued Fox News over similar violations, named several racy-sounding videos that he said he wanted to watch in October and this month.

"Without closed captioning, deaf and hard of hearing people cannot enjoy video content on the defendants' websites while the general public can," Suris wrote in his 23-page complaint.

Pornhub Vice President Corey Price sent AFP a statement asserting that the website does in fact have a closed captions category and provided a link to it.