'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan launched one of the art world's biggest viral moments in 2019 when he sold a banana duct-taped to a wall for $120,000.

The piece, as art is wont to do, triggered outrage, awe, and now, hunger, apparently.

An art student from Seoul National University, on Thursday, removed the fruit from off a wall at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea where it was displayed and ate it.

He then proceeded to tape the peel back onto the wall.

As per a CNN report "the student told the museum he ate it because he was hungry".

However, no "special action" was taken as the act "happened so suddenly", a museum spokesperson said.

Cattelan was also informed of the incident but he didn't have any reaction to it, the report added.

The peel, meanwhile, was later replaced by the museum with a fresh banana.

Titled 'Comedian', the artwork is part of Cattelan's exhibition 'WE', and consists of a ripe banana duct-taped to a wall. The banana on display is reportedly replaced every two or three days.

