Man narrowly escapes getting struck by lightning bolt

A man in South Carolina, United States escaped being struck by a lightning bolt on August 15, as it landed a couple of inches away from him. He even admitted that he took a chance with the heavy storms, and hoped 'he would not be struck by it'.

Romulus McNeill, a guidance counselor, was leaving the Academy for Technology and Academics last Thursday during a storm when lightning struck inches away from him. “I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” McNeill told WMBF News. And he almost was. Check out the incredible video here:

 

He was so startled by it that he dropped his umbrella but to his credits, quickly gathered about his wits and left the scene. He later shared the CCTV footage on his facebook page and said he was thankful to escape without major injuries. 

