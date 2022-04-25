Man uses AirTag to track missing luggage

What's the one thing most people hate while travelling on flights? One, when everyone gets up to reach the exit at the same time, and two, when you have to wait for your baggage at the conveyer belt.

What can be worse? Even after waiting, if your baggage is missing.

According to a CNN report, That's what happened to Elliot Sharod while he was flying back from his wedding in South Africa to his home in the UK.

With several permutations and combinations on flight routes, and checking in and out of multiple airports, it almost seemed like the plot was constructed in ways where it was easy for baggage to get misplaced.

Sharod and his partner used Apple's Airtags, which emit tracking alerts via Bluetooth, to track the journey their missing bag undertook while it was away from them, stranded and delivered at a different person's address.

When several calls to the fought operator didn't help their situation, the couple decided to post videos on social media and even went to the extent of making a PowerPoint Presentation explaining the situation, the location of the bags and the airline's lack of response,

However, even though the couple are still finding ways to reach out to locate their luggage and have it back, using airtags as a way to track your luggage or property seems to be gaining popularity at a time when travel is just picking up.

Launched early last year, AirTags are designed to be affixed to things people tend to lose, synching wirelessly to iPhones, iPads or iPod Touch devices to signal where they can be found.

The small tracking device has drawn criticism for unwanted tracking that could put users' privacy at risk.

