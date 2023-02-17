Now, North Korean girls can't have the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter

In a rather unique move, North Korea is reportedly forcing girls and women who share the same name as leader Kim Jong Un's daughter to change it to something else.

As per a report in the Fox News, those who share their names with Ju-ae are allegedly being summoned to the ‘Ministry of Safety' to change their names.

"The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate," as per a source based information to Radio Free Asia.

Another source told the website that in another part of the country, an internal order had been issued from the central government asking women who are named ‘Ju-ae’ to change their name within a week.

As per South China Morning Post report, historically North Korea had banned people from using the same name as its leader, however, the move to block the leader's daughter’s name as well seems like a first.

