Why some N Koreans may now have to change their names

Now, North Korean girls can't have the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter

As per a report in the Fox News, those who share their names with Ju-ae are allegedly being summoned to ‘Ministry of Safety' to change their names

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 22:29 ist
Kim's daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, attended a military parade with her father to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 8, 2023. Credit: KCNA/PTI Photo

In a rather unique move, North Korea is reportedly forcing girls and women who share the same name as leader Kim Jong Un's daughter to change it to something else.

As per a report in the Fox News, those who share their names with Ju-ae are allegedly being summoned to the ‘Ministry of Safety' to change their names.

"The Ministry of Safety’s resident registration department called the girl’s parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate," as per a source based information to Radio Free Asia. 

Another source told the website that in another part of the country, an internal order had been issued from the central government asking women who are named ‘Ju-ae’ to change their name within a week. 

As per South China Morning Post report, historically North Korea had banned people from using the same name as its leader, however, the move to block the leader's daughter’s name as well seems like a first. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Kim Jong Un
North Korea

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 